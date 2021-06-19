Liga MX: Cruz Azul would have a significant loss due to economic crisis

Not everything is honey on flakes in the Cruz Azul Machine after the conquest of the ninth league title in Mexican Soccer, because after winning the Closing 2021, the new directive that took control of the cement institution has had to begin to repair multiple debts inherited from the previous administration, which were accentuated by the economic crisis due to the pandemic.

Renewals, new reinforcements and even the continuity of the subsidiary team are at risk this summer, as the team of Cruz Azul Hidalgo could disappear by failing to join the Expansion League MX in the following season.

Cruz Azul Hidalgo reached the Final in the Premier League but could not win the championship, which would have secured a place in the Expansion League, however, it was speculated that the affiliate team of La Maquina could reach the ‘league of silver ‘due to a possible club expansion for next season.

According to information revealed by journalist Carlos Córdova, the new ‘austerity’ model assumed by the board headed by Víctor Velázquez, Chairman of the Board of Directors; and the engineer José Antonio Marín Gutiérrez, as President of the Vigilance Council, could end with the disappearance of the Cruz Azul Hidalgo team.

December 10 Stadium, home of Cruz Azul Hidalgo. Photo: Jammedia Cruz Azul Hidalgo had already ‘disappeared’ in 2014

Cruz Azul Hidalgo is based at the December 10 Stadium, located within the Ciudad Cooperativa Cruz Azul in Hidalgo.

In 2003 he had moved to Oaxaca de Juárez, adopting the name Cruz Azul Oaxaca in First A, the second category of Mexican Soccer at that time, coming close to fighting for a place in the First Division in the Apertura 2005, when they were runners-up.

In 2006 they returned to Hidalgo and in 2014, Cruz Azul sold the franchise to the Cañeros del Zacatepec.

After the disappearance of Cruz Azul Hidalgo, the Cooperative ‘revives’ them in the Second Division, disappearing Cruz Azul Jasso and renaming them Cruz Azul Hidalgo.

