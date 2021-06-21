Liga MX: Cruz Azul would be reinforced with Renato Ibarra for the 2021 Apertura

Renato Ibarra, a footballer who belongs to Club América, could become a reinforcement of Cruz Azul for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, after the squad of the Rojinegros del Atlas could not exercise the purchase option for the Ecuadorian winger .

According to information from Ashley GM of Azteca Deportes, Renato Ibarra would arrive in Mexico City this Wednesday to negotiate with Cruz Azul and become a new reinforcement of La Machine, after it does not enter into America’s plans and the Atlas could not exercise your purchase option.

“Renato Ibarra will not continue in Atlas, on Wednesday he will arrive in CDMX, he will be in Cruz Azul.”, Revealed the TV Azteca journalist, after the Atlas with Renato did not come to fruition.

For now, Club América will not take Renato Ibarra into account for the next campaign despite the fact that the Eagles want to strengthen the wingers for the 2021 Apertura, but they will look for other options, hoping that they can take out foreign players in the template.

On the part of the Atlas, the Rojinegros could not exercise the purchase option for Ibarra and the intention was to be able to extend the loan for six months, but it was not possible and now everything seems to indicate that it will negotiate with Cruz Azul to be its reinforcement.

