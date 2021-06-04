Liga MX: Cruz Azul would be put up for sale by tax authorities

The Cruz Azul Machine, champion of the Guardians 2021, lives the happiest moment in its history by breaking a long streak of 23 years without lifting the MX League title, but not everything is rosy in La Noria, because the problems continue legal.

Now, according to the Financiero, the tax authorities could put the Celeste club up for sale after the embezzlement of Billy Álvarez.

The source tells that, since it does not have a clear guarantee that Billy pays all the millions that Guillermo Álvarez and his partners embezzled, Cruz Azul would be put up for sale to new investors.

According to Transfermarkt, Cruz Azul is the fifth most valuable club in Mexico, so it would be with the sale of the club that they can pay off the debts left by the former managers.

“The Treasury estimates that Guillermo Álvarez and seven of his partners from the Cruz Azul Cooperative committed embezzlement for 429 million pesos and 44 million dollars, in addition to using apocryphal invoices for 300 million pesos and made movements abroad for 1,300 millions of pesos”. Says El Financiero.

Cruz Azul, according to Transfermarkt, is worth about 77 million dollars.

