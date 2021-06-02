Liga MX: Cruz Azul would appeal the sanction of José de Jesús Corona for attacking a commissioner

José de Jesus Corona, the goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Machine, will miss the game for the trophy of Champion of Champions and the first of Opening tournament 2021 after being sanctioned with two games of suspension for attacking a League MX commissioner.

Through social networks, a new video has come to light where the events between the Mexican goalkeeper of the celeste with the Mexican soccer official at the end of the game are captured in detail.

According to information from Leon Lecanda, correspondent of ESPN, revealed that the Noria board of directors is analyzing the possibility of sending an appeal to the Liga MX Refereeing Commission to reduce or remove the player’s suspension.

In addition, they would seek to send a protest against the commissioner of the Mexican Soccer Federation for the attitude that he manifests in the material disseminated on social networks against the club’s footballers.

In the absence of the official appeal and the protest against what happened, the Cruz Azul Machine will not be able to count on goalkeeper José de Jesús Corona for the next official Liga MX matches.

