Liga MX: Cruz Azul will insist on the signing of Nicolás Ibáñez, they want him as reinforcement

With two months to go until the end of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX, Stove Soccer in Mexico is already starting to heat up, because now the rumor of the possible signing that Cruz Azul intends to make in the next transfer window has been uncovered, where they will try to reinforce with the forward of the Atlético de San Luis, Nicolás Ibañez.

It is not the first time that the Argentine striker is put as a possible reinforcement for Cruz Azul, because in the previous tournament there was talk of the possibility that Nico Ibañez would reinforce La Machine for this Clausura 2021.

According to the information of the journalist César Luis Merlo, Cruz Azul offered 2 million dollars for 50% of the Argentine player’s pass, a proposal that was rejected by the Potosí team.

Now, according to information revealed in the newspaper El Universal, Cruz Azul would be trying to negotiate directly with Atlético de Madrid, the team to which the federative rights of the Argentine killer belong, who has been a figure with the Las Tunas team for a couple of years. .

Ibañez arrived at Atlético San Luis in 2018 but was bought in 2019 by Atlético de Madrid, a team that left him on loan to the Las Tunas.

The Argentine is valued at 3.5 million euros and has a contract until summer 2021 with the Potosinos.

HOW MANY GOALS HAS IBÁÑEZ SCORED IN THE MX LEAGUE WITH SAN LUIS?

Ibáñez has an impressive record since his arrival in Liga MX, when he reinforced San Luis in the promotion division, a level that has not diminished since his arrival in the First Division.

In 106 games for Atlético San Luis, Ibáñez has scored 55 goals and provided 6 assists.

Ascent MX 30 goals in 53 games Liga MX 25 goals in 50 games Copa MX 0 goals in 7 games

