Liga MX: Cruz Azul will have Jonathan Rodríguez for the Champion of Champions vs León

The Cruz Azul Machine will be able to count on Uruguayan striker Jonathan Rodríguez for the Champion of Champions that will play in the United States against León, prior to the start of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Tournament.

According to information from Adrián Esparza Oteo, the ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez will join the preseason work with Cruz Azul, after the elimination of Uruguay in the Copa América at the hands of Colombia, and it is very likely that he will be able to play the Champion of Champions before the Lion.

As detailed in the information, ‘Cabecita’ will have vacation days after the Copa América but will be in the Cruz Azul preseason and Juan Reynoso would almost certainly have it in the duel against La Fiera.

After the elimination of Uruguay in Copa América, Jonathan Rodríguez will return to Cruz Azul to tour the United States. Yoshimar Yotún is the only one from @CruzAzul that remains in competition in the Copa América. On Monday play Semifinals vs Brazil – Adrián Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) July 4, 2021

“After the elimination of Uruguay in the Copa América, Jonathan Rodríguez will return to Cruz Azul to tour the United States. I understand that he will receive days, but he would be for the Champion of Champions. ”Esparza oteo commented on the networks.

I understand that he will receive days, but he would be for the Champion of Champions. – Adrián Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) July 4, 2021

For now, Yoshimar Yotun looks complicated, since he remains in the Copa América with the Peruvian National Team where they will face Brazil in the semifinals, after they eliminated Paraguay in the quarterfinals.

