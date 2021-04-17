Liga MX: Cruz Azul will have a ‘lucky charm’ in the match vs Club América

The Águilas del América and La Maquina de Cruz Azul will collide this Saturday at the Azteca Stadium in the match corresponding to Day 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, a meeting in which in addition to the honor and pride of the Young Classic, they will be in I set several records for both institutions and the leadership of the competition.

For the match, Cruz Azul will have an ‘unexpected’ lucky charm on the field of play with the presence of the central referee, Fernando Guerrero, who will whistle for the eighth time a Clásico Joven in his career as a whistler.

With the “Singer” Guerrero, Cruz Azul usually enjoys the Classics against America, as La Maquina presents a favorable balance with 4 victories, 1 draw and 1 single defeat.

In addition to that, La Maquina has scored 8 goals and has only received 2 against in these 6 games called by Guerrero.

The Clásicos América vs Cruz Azul that Guerrero has called have ended: Clausura 2014: América 1-2 Cruz Azul Apertura 2014: Cruz Azul 4-0 América Clausura 2017: América 1-0 Apertura 2017: América: 0-0 Apertura 2018: America 0-0 Cruz Azula Clausura 2019 Cruz Azul 1-0 America Clausura 2020: America 0-1 Cruz Azul

Fernando Guerrero expelling Rubens Sambueza in a Young Classic. Photo: Jammedia

