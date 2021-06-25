Liga MX: Cruz Azul will be able to count on Juan Escobar for the Champion of Champions vs Club León

After the rumors that placed Juan Escobar as one of the possible casualties of Cruz Azul for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, the Paraguayan defender may be with La Maquina for the preseason and to play the match of the Champion of Champions against the Lion Club.

According to information revealed by Carlos Córdova from W Deportes, Juan Escobar will return to Cruz Azul this Saturday to fully join the preseason work and be on point for the Champion of Champions duel against León and the start of the 2021 Apertura of the Liga MX.

“Juan Escobar returns on Saturday to join the #CruzAzul jobs and travel to Avandaro with the team. He will be in the friendly matches and the champion of champions vs @clubleonfc. ”Cordova reported.

Juan Escobar returns on Saturday to join the work of #CruzAzul and travel to Avandaro with the team. It will be in the friendly matches and the champion of champions vs @clubleonfc. pic.twitter.com/ULQAm1PTn5 – ó (@cordova_sports) June 24, 2021

It should be remembered that Juan Escobar was placed as one of the possible casualties in this same summer transfer market, although a possible destination for the Guaraní player was not mentioned.

The right back is valued at $ 5.44 million, higher than the 5.32 million they paid Cerro Porteño 2 years ago when it was valued at $ 4.23 million.

