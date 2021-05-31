Liga MX: Cruz Azul wears its ninth star on the shield and the fans dream of the tenth

Football

After managing to break the drought of more than 23 years without taking the top honors in the MX League, the Cruz Azul Machine has uncovered the new change within the team’s shield on its social networks.

Through Twitter, the celestial group spread the image where they already placed the ninth star they conquered in this Closing tournament 2021 by beating Santos Laguna in the grand final, ending the title fast.

After this publication, the comments and reactions of the faithful fans of the cement manufacturers did not wait, showing that they already dream of the tenth championship of the institution for the Opening tournament 2021.