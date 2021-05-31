Liga MX: Cruz Azul wears its ninth star on the shield and the fans dream of the tenth

After managing to break the drought of more than 23 years without taking the top honors in the MX League, the Cruz Azul Machine has uncovered the new change within the team’s shield on its social networks.

Through Twitter, the celestial group spread the image where they already placed the ninth star they conquered in this Closing tournament 2021 by beating Santos Laguna in the grand final, ending the title fast.

Read also: Liga MX: Club Pachuca makes the signing of Avilés Hurtado official

After this publication, the comments and reactions of the faithful fans of the cement manufacturers did not wait, showing that they already dream of the tenth championship of the institution for the Opening tournament 2021.

Let’s go to 10 !! – Jonathan Zaragoza (@ JohnnyArtist13) May 31, 2021

The most anticipated moment in 23 years. Let’s go to 10! – Felix (@doncruzazulino) May 31, 2021

Beautiful, but don’t get used to it, you have to make room for the tenth – Life & Times of Ed Cabrera. 9️⃣ (@vet_eddy) May 31, 2021

The Ninth arrived and it looks EXPECTACULAR! What will it look like with 10? – HBTO ™ ⭐ Champion ️ ⚽ (@saenz_geo) May 31, 2021

Very nice and everything, but we are going for the 10th! Without the Álvarezes at @CruzAzul I’m 100% sure that the next one won’t take long! Come on! – Alfredo Ramírez (@ ALFRED0RZ) May 31, 2021

That now to keep the base and we go for the 10 – Tony Gale (@ TonyGale_7) May 31, 2021

Please renew and hire a containment, we are going for the two-time championship, we are going for the conca and for the club world championship. – Saúl Rodríguez (@ROCANLOVERRC) May 31, 2021