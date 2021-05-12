Liga MX: Cruz Azul ‘upsets’ the fans prior to the first leg vs Club Toluca in the league

The Cruz Azul Machine will come into action in the round of the Liga MX Quarterfinals, visiting the Nemesio Díez stadium to the Red Devils of Toluca, in the action of the first leg in the league.

A few hours away from the opening whistle of the first 90 minutes of the series, the celestial team has begun to do their part to receive the confidence and support of their faithful fans for the confrontation against the scarlets.

“Day to break it all together. It’s time to take the first step. # Break it, Cruz Azul!”, He wrote next to an image in ‘La Bombonera’.

Before this publication, the comments and reactions from the fans of the cement workers on social networks did not wait, encouraging the team of La Noria in the face of the game against the Mexicans.

I put my illusions in your hands again . Cruz Azul, don’t let us down. – ૭ მჩყ (@Gabriela_SalasN) May 12, 2021