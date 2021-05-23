Liga MX: Cruz Azul suffers last minute loss for the return vs Pachuca

The Cruz Azul Machine receives this Saturday, May 22, the visit of the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium, for the return of the semifinals of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League, in a meeting where the celestial presented problems from the previous one.

According to information from reporter Adrián Esparza Oteo during the TUDN broadcast, Bryan Angulo, who had been placed by Juan Reynoso in the starting lineup with Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez up front, presented muscular discomfort and could not start against the Tuzos.

Before the last minute loss of “Cuco” Angulo, Reynoso sent “Bebote” Santiago Giménez as a companion of “Cabecita” Rodríguez, in search of a pass to the final of Clausura 2021.

With the loss of Bryan Angulo and the “relief” of Santi Giménez, the eleven holder of the Cruz Azul Machine was as follows:

J. Corona, J. Domínguez, P. Aguilar, L. Romo, J. Escobar, J. Rivero, G. Fernández, O. Pineda, R. Baca, J. Rodríguez, S. Giménez.

