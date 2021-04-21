Liga MX: Cruz Azul squad will be vaccinated against Covid-19 prior to the game at the Concachampions

The Cruz Azul Machine would take advantage of the trip they will make to the United States, so that they receive the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 at the first team’s squad and the staff for the game against him. Toronto fc.

According to information from Adrian Esparza, reporter of TUDN, the directive of the celestial group has planned to make a stopover during the trip to the city of Orlando, Florida towards the first leg of the Quarterfinals of the Concachampions.

“Cruz Azul. Next week on his trip to the first leg against Toronto in the CONCACAF Champions League, he plans to vaccinate the squad and staff with the first dose. The initial plan is to make a stopover before arriving in Orlando.” , wrote.

The Cruz Azul Machine will face Toronto FC in search of the first blow in the tie in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League, to be held next Tuesday, April 27.

