Liga MX: Cruz Azul seeks to stay with Juan Escobar, reveals his representative

Despite the fact that the future of Juan Escobar is still up in the air, the Cruz Azul Machine would try to ensure that the Paraguayan defender continues in the institution for more seasons, after being crowned in the 2021 Clausura Tournament.

This was revealed by Elvio Rojas, Escobar’s representative, in an interview for the Versus program, from Paraguay, as he commented that he will travel to Mexico to hear the Machine’s proposal, which offers a contract for several campaigns to the defender.

“There are some possibilities for Juan Escobar, we are paddling little by little. I will return to Mexico at the end of the month, the #CruzAzul wants to make a contract for several years “

Rojas spoke about the great campaign that Juan Escobar had with the cement team, because even in the moments that he had to move his position, to cover the loss of Pablo Aguilar, he fulfilled in a good way.

“He played many games as a stopper and not so much as a winger, that’s how #CruzAzul plays. When Pablo (Aguilar) was injured, he played 8 games as a central defender and his team only received one goal “

Finally, Escobar’s representative revealed why the player “dropped” from the call-up of the Paraguay National Team, since a family problem would be leaving him out of the Copa América.

“Juan asked for permission to solve something about his twins, he has to do some paperwork too, he talked to the technician about it”

