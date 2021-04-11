Liga MX: Cruz Azul secures its ticket to the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine has become the first classified to the league of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, mathematically, after the defeat suffered by the Rojinegros del Atlas before the Emeralds of Leon.

The blue team that the coach directs Juan Reynoso secured his place in the quarterfinal round prior to his engagement against the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, after the tapatíos stalled with 21 points in the absence of 12 to play.

Cruz Azul reaches the league directly with 33 units and on the way to achieving their 12th consecutive victory in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, after starting with two defeats.

The celestial table is still on its way to be able to break the mark of triumphs in a row in history that belongs to the Rays of Necaxa and the Emeralds of Leon, in addition to the record of points in a short tournament that still maintains the Eagles of America.

With this, the Cruz Azul Machine leaves with three places available for direct access to the league that currently belongs to the Águilas del América, Rayados de Monterrey and Santos Laguna.

