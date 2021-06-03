Liga MX: Cruz Azul says goodbye to Elías Hernández with an emotional video

After the Esmeraldas de León confirmed the return of midfielder Elías Hernández to the Fiera, the Cruz Azul Machine has dedicated an emotional farewell to the Mexican midfielder on social networks.

Via Twitter, the celestial team released the video where they showed the best moments that the 33-year-old Mexican midfielder spent and thanking him for his dedication and commitment to the club.

“Thank you for defending our colors, Champion. @ EliasHdz08,” they wrote.

Thanks for defending our colors, Champion. @ EliasHdz08 pic.twitter.com/Ax69UHLFRE – CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) June 2, 2021

With this, the midfielder Elías Hernández closes his stage with the Cruz Azul Machine after three seasons, where he played 99 games in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and giving 16 assists, managing to win a Liga MX title, one MX Cup and one MX Super Cup.

