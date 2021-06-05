Liga MX: Cruz Azul renews Adrián Aldrete’s contract for one more season

The directive of the Blue Cross on the MX League, extended his contract for Mexican soccer player Adrián Aldrete for one more season, after winning the championship within the Guardians Tournament 2021.

Through social networks this news was released, after achieving the objectives established within the last season that ended with the championship, the contract extension for the full-back was achieved.

Adrián Aldrete joined the Cementeros team in 2016 from Santos Laguna, standing out since his arrival and achieving his first championship with the Cruz Azul team under the command of Juan Reynoso.

⚽: Defender Adrián Aldrete renewed his contract with Cruz Azul for one season, a situation that occurred due to having reached goals in the 2021 Guardianes tournament. The winger revealed that he played the tournament with three torn left ankle ligaments, an injury that he has been carrying since. .. pic.twitter.com/sClZNjlmne – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) June 4, 2021

The Mexican defender acknowledged in recent days that he played injured in the Mexican soccer league, having three torn left ankle ligaments, a problem he has been carrying since the previous season.

HE ONLY CARES ABOUT WINNING THE NINTH Adrián Aldrete declared that he played the tournament with torn ligaments. Today He Was Operated And He Will Miss The Whole Preseason. pic.twitter.com/xi1PfIx2RT – Luis Galindo (@ Galindo11Luis) June 5, 2021

