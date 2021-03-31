Liga MX: Cruz Azul receives tremendous ‘recadito’ from Alfonso Sosa

Alfonso Sosa, FC Juárez coach, spoke in the preview about the matchday 13 match against Cruz Azul this Friday, assuring that they are not afraid of La Maquina despite his good run with Juan Reynoso at the helm.

‘Poncho’ Sosa, coach of Juárez, made it very clear that they will go with everything against Cruz Azul since although they have a lot of respect for La Maquina, they will not save anything before the need to win a game that is worth six points.

“We are not afraid of Cruz Azul or any other team, what there is is respect, but we have a different need. It is a 6-point match and we are going to play to win it, ”he said.

“Juárez is a team that has conceded many goals and that is what we have focused on. We know what we have to work on and focus on for the team to improve ”, he added about his team’s weakness this season.

Los Bravos de Juárez are the last place in the general table with only nine points, while Cruz Azul is the opposite side of the coin, since it is the general leader of the Clausura 2021 with 30 points after scoring 10 consecutive victories. .

