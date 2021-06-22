Liga MX: Cruz Azul receives ‘ridiculous’ offers from Europe for Orbelín Pineda and Luis Romo

The Cruz Azul Machine remains static in the current transfer market, even on the issue of the renewal of its figures, since the financial crisis they inherited from the previous administration has them ‘adjusted’ to a new model of austerity in the hiring of reinforcements and contract renewals, among which the midfielder is most concerned Orbelín PinedaWell, his departure it would generate millionaire ‘losses’.

Bought in more than ten million dollars, Pineda would leave the team in December without leaving a single dollar in the celestial coffers, a hard blow for Blue Cross, both economically and sportingly.

Cruz Azul is open to negotiating the renewal with the player or studying an offer that suits both the club and the footballer, but at the moment one has not arrived that ‘fills their eyes’.

Apparently, the list of 60 Tata Martino players for the Gold Cup includes 4 from Cruz Azul: Luis Romo, Piojo Alvarado, Orbelin Pineda and Santiago Giménez. • Romo and Alvarado will go to the Olympic Games.

• Orbelin I think it does.

• Santi I don’t think I made the cut. pic.twitter.com/TBv4p2d5Iq – BLUE CROSS CHAMPION (@gvegap) June 18, 2021

According to information revealed by Gabriel Tamayo, the collaborator of the Jalisco newspaper, El Informador, Cruz Azul would have received very low offers for the files of Orbelín Pineda and Luis Romo, ensuring that these proposals are between 2 and 3 million euros.

“Today, in Liga MX all the players are for sale, the problem is that nobody has money. And not only here, but in Europe, who have looked for players like Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda with offers of 2 and 3 million. Free players will be the rage next year, you’ll see. “

Today, in Liga MX all the players are for sale, the problem is that nobody has money. And not only here, but in Europe, who have looked for players like Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda with offers of 2 and 3 million. Free players will be the rage next year, you’ll see. – Gabriel Tamayo (@Gabrieltamayof) June 22, 2021

How much did Orbelín Pineda and Luis Romo pay and how much are they worth?

Orbelín Pineda cost 10.56 million euros and is currently valued at 7.5 million euros. His contract expires in December 2021.

Luis Romo cost 2.9 million euros and is currently valued at 8 million euros. He has a contract until December 2022.

