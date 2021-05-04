Liga MX: Cruz Azul receives poisoned dart from Alex Blanco prior to the league

The Cruz Azul Machine will have its last commitment to face the start of the league Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, receiving the visit of Toronto fc in the second leg of the Quarterfinals in the Concacaf Champions League.

Despite finishing as the best team in the regular role and in the general table, Alejandro Blanco, the journalist from Fox Sports, was forceful with his words towards the possible favoritism over the celestial in the final phase.

During the broadcast of the program ‘The last word’, the sports commentator affirmed that he would not put his chips on the side of the cement table before the past that loaded with failures in the big party of Liga MX.

“Would you seriously put the cards to Cruz Azul for champion? How am I going to believe Cruz Azul if they show that it is in the league that they fall?” He said.

The Cruz Azul Machine is looking to break the 23 and a half year drought without being able to lift the Liga MX title and waiting for its rival in the Quarterfinal round of the Clausura 2021 tournament.

