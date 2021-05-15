Liga MX: Cruz Azul received a “serenade” prior to the return vs Toluca (VIDEO)

The Cruz Azul Machine will try to turn the tie around when it receives a visit from the Red Devils of Toluca in the Aztec stadium, after they lost 2-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Closing 2021.

The night before the match, the fans of the celestial team were present outside the concentration hotel, to bring a “serenade” to the team in search of raising spirits for the return match.

The Cruz Azul team appreciated this detail from their followers, as they came down to the hotel entrance to receive the fans, who gathered in large numbers with music, flags and sparklers.

In addition, the Machine account recognized this gesture of its followers by sharing the video in which players and fans appear singing one of the songs in support of the heavenly picture.

“It is a feeling that will not die … All together, step by step!”

PARTY ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE CONCENTRATION #CruzAzul pic.twitter.com/t2vkIdkJqp – ó (@cordova_sports) May 15, 2021

After falling 2-1 in the second leg, Cruz Azul needs to win by more than one goal in the second leg to advance to the semifinals. In the event of a tie on 3-3 aggregate, the Machine would advance by its position in the table.

However, a global tie of more than three goals (4-4, 5-5, 6-6) would give way to the Red Devils, as they would advance on visitor goals.

