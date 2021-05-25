Liga MX: Cruz Azul reaches the final with an advantage over Santos, says Villaluz

The Cruz Azul Machine will face Santos Laguna in the final of the Closing Tournament 2021, in a definition that had already been given some years ago in the MX League, when the Warriors won the title in 2008. However, César Villaluz assured that the roles have been reversed this time.

In an interview for Mediotiempo, the former player of the Machine pointed out that on that occasion Cruz Azul had a squad made up mostly of young people, who ended up being the pressure of playing a final and the experience of the elements of Santos .

Also read: Club América and Puebla reach an agreement; Salvador Reyes will be reinforcement of the Eagles

“That year I was very good, the first tournament we have to play the final against Santos. We were a young team with many homegrown players and I was already starting, things were going well for me, the team was motivated and we reached the Final. “

“We all wanted to win that Final, but it is not given to us because we face a team with very experienced players”

Villaluz commented that now the Machine has several players with a long history in football and that they know how to play this type of game, contrary to Santos, who now comes with a base made up of many young people.

“Right now I think the roles have been turned a bit, I see this Cruz Azul stronger, more consolidated and with a base of one or two years and scoring in the finals”

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content