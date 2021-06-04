Liga MX: Cruz Azul presumes a visit to the CDMX government offices (PHOTO)

The Cruz Azul Machine continues in full celebration of its ninth League MX championship in the Closing tournament 2021, when making a special visit to the current head of government of CDMX Claudia Sheinbaum.

Through Twitter, the celestial group spread the image where part of the board is in one of the sectors of the government offices with their respective medals and the champion’s trophy.

Read also: Liga MX: Bravos de Juárez announces Ricardo Ferretti as its new technical director

“We thank the CDMX Head of Government, @Claudiashein, for recognizing the persistence and dedication of our team,” they wrote.

We thank the Head of Government of CDMX, @Claudiashein, for recognizing the persistence and dedication of our team. pic.twitter.com/EWG1vvr6K1 – CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) June 3, 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to increase its victorious feat when it faces the Emeralds of Leon for the trophy of Champion of Champions in the 2020-2021 season of Liga MX.

Read also: LA Galaxy: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández named MLS Player of the Month

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura 2021