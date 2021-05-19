Liga MX: Cruz Azul must defeat the ghosts before their rivals assures David Faitelson

Cruz Azul has the unbeatable opportunity to end the title drought, despite the fact that it will not have an easy path against Club Pachuca, the fact that América and Striped are out of the competition, reinforces the chances of being champion.

David Faitelson, journalist from ESPN, raised a possible alternative mentality, then, Blue Cross he must focus on defeating his ghosts, which are the barriers that the Machine must overcome in order to be champion before worrying about his rival.

“Once the elimination of América and Monterrey was consummated, two teams whose initial budget dictated that they would be great candidates for the title, because the path looks clearer than ever for Cruz Azul. And today more than ever they depend on themselves to achieve the goal . I see it as a Cruz Azul against Cruz Azul, much more than against Pachuca, Puebla or Santos, “David Faitelson started saying in this Wednesday’s edition of his podcast.

“Cruz Azul is above Pachuca, from the great season that Puebla has done or what Santos has proposed. The team led by Juan Reynoso played better than them in the regular tournament and it should not be different in the Liguilla. Of course that football is about moments and that the moment of Pachuca is fantastic after eliminating Chivas and América and Paulo Pezzolano’s team shows solidity in all its lines but, although it plays better than many, it is not better than Cruz Azul “.

“One of his big problems has been the emotional part, especially when he remembered that they had lost two finals playing against America. But since the Eagles are no longer there, they have a clear path. If he maintains his football level, he can achieve it.”

“He has consistently shown that he does not depend on a single footballer, that he does not depend on a system either, that he is a homogeneous team and that he remains calm at key moments. For example against Toluca, when there were 10 minutes to go to finish the game and he was staying Outside of the semifinals, he did not collapse mentally as on previous occasions, but with patience and mental strength to carry out the tie. That leads me to think that, in this aspect, the team is recovered and strong, “said Faitelson.

“But forget about Pachuca: the biggest adversary that Cruz Azul has are themselves. And they can also include Puebla and Santos in that list. To be champions, Cruz Azul must surpass itself since its main rival is not there. in front of them, but within himself and it is the ability to remain calm and mentally strong in difficult moments and of greater pressure, “he concluded by saying. finished off.

