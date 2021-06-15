Liga MX: Cruz Azul managed to retain three figures for the Apertura 2021

After being crowned the champion of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, Cruz Azul began to be filled with rumors about possible departures of various elements, although the Machine would have already ensured the permanence of three players for the Opening 2021.

According to information from Mac Reséndiz, a journalist for ESPN, Guillermo “Pol” Fernández, Bryan Angulo Y Walter Montoya will continue in the blue squad for the next season, as they will fulfill their contract with the Machine.

“# The last to arrive Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández, Bryan Angulo and Walter Montoya stay. They will fulfill their respective contracts with the Cruz Azul Champion, their representatives assure me “

Of these three elements, the one with the greatest activity was Guillermo “Pol” Fernández, who became an indisputable headline for Juan Reynoso’s scheme from the middle of the campaign.

With regard to the forwards, Angulo began to see more activity towards the end of the season, although he ended up injured in the Liguilla and could not be for the semifinal back against Pachuca or the final against Santos.

For his part, Montoya had minutes in the second part of the championship and in the league, coming in on practically all occasions, although his best moments were seen in the Concachampions.

