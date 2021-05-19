Liga MX: Cruz Azul ‘makes the Tuzos tremble’ showing off their superiority

The Cruz Azul Machine wants to take the first step to reach the final of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Tuzos del Pachuca in the action of the first leg in the semifinal round.

A few hours away for the kickoff at the Hidalgo stadium, the blue team led by the coach Juan Reynoso He has gotten into trouble the painting of the Beautiful Airosa with a forceful fact.

Cementeros and Hidalguenses have met 71 times in short tournaments, with a balance in favor of La Noria with 35 wins, 14 draws and 22 wins for Tuzos del Pachuca with 119 goals in favor and 95 against.

Thus the historical statistics against Pachuca, our rival tonight. # Break it pic.twitter.com/UhraHS7blp – CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) May 19, 2021

It should be noted that it will be the fifth time that the Cruz Azul Machine and the Tuzos del Pachuca will meet in the Liga MX league, dividing honors in said stay ahead of the semifinals in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

Important day. Day of taking another step towards the goal. # Break it. pic.twitter.com/X8nnzIstVy – CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) May 19, 2021

