Liga MX: Cruz Azul makes the purchase of Ignacio Rivero official

After several weeks of negotiations and uncertainty, the Cruz Azul Machine made the purchase of Ignacio Rivero to the Xolos of Tijuana, so the midfielder will continue with the celestial for him Opening Tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through their social networks, the Cruz Azul Machine announced that it validated the purchase option for “Nacho” Rivero after his loan ended, so now the Uruguayan’s letter belongs to the box of the Noria.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Goodbye Gold Cup? Gerardo Martino spoke about Alan Pulido’s injury

“Nacho did not release the ball, we did not release Nacho.”

Ignacio Rivero arrived as a reinforcement for Cruz Azul in the 2020 Apertura Tournament, and in two seasons he played a total of 42 matches between the MX League and the Concacaf Champions League, where he got three assists.

Under the command of Juan Reynoso, “Nacho” Rivero became one of the most important elements of the Machine to achieve the long-awaited ninth star in the 2021 Clausura Tournament.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: