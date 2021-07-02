Liga MX: Cruz Azul makes the departure of Misael Domínguez official

The Cruz Azul Machine, current monarch of the MX League, is preparing to defend its title in the 2021 Apertura Tournament, although it will do so without Misael Dominguez, who will no longer be part of the team.

Through their social networks, the Machine officially announced the departure of Misael Dominguez heading to Opening 2021, with an emotional video where they thank him for his dedication to the club.

“Thank you for giving your all for these colors,” wrote the Blue Cross Machine in the farewell post for the 21-year-old right winger.

With the cement team, Misael Domínguez played a total of 47 games between the league, the league, the MX Cup and the Concacaf Champions League, in which he scored a goal and provided three assists.

Unofficially, it has been managed that the future of Misael Domínguez would be in the Xolos of Tijuana, since it was part of the negotiation for the Machine to stay with Ignacio Rivero.

