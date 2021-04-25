Liga MX: Cruz Azul maintains the lead by beating Atlético San Luis 3-2 at home

The set of Blue Cross by Juan Reynoso in the MX League, continues as general leader after beating as locals Athletic San Luis 3 goals by 2, in a duel on matchday 16 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

With this victory at the Azteca stadium, the Cementeros team adds 4 units of advantage over América, who still have to play this day but those of La Noria claim to reach the last day as leaders of the standings.

The scorers for Cruz Azul’s goals were the work of Elías Hernández, with the first at minute 2, while Jonathan Rodríguez put the second at 22 and Pablo Aguilar closed the score at 72. For San Luis, Nicolás Ibáñez discounted at minute 32 and Julio Domínguez with an own goal for his rivals.

With this victory, the team of the Celestes de Juan Reynoso reaches 40 units to be in the first position, while the San Luis de Leonel Rocco remains in the 16th place with only 12 points.

