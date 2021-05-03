Liga MX: Cruz Azul is the ‘champion’ of the 2020-2021 Season

The would not exist, but if the results of the 2020-2021 season to determine the Liga MX champion, The Cruz Azul Machine he would be celebrating for a new league title in his showcases, because with 70 points he would have surpassed Club América in a cardiac closing of the campaign, since only by the goal difference criterion he would have been crowned.

Celestes and azulcremas closed the Season 20-21 with 70 points, but Cruz Azul achieved a goal difference of +22, by +21 of the Eagles, who would have stayed one goal away from winning, since having won their last match against the Pumas of the UNAM this Sunday, their higher offensive production would have broken the tiebreaker in their favor.

However, it should be noted that the administrative error against the Rojinegros del Atlas in the ‘second round’ would have been very costly, because if that point reduction had not existed, the creams would be champions of the long season in Mexico.

In the football year these were the records in Liga MX:



Those classified for the Concachampions would be: Cruz Azul, América, León and Rayados. The descendants would have been: Querétaro, FC Juárez and Atlético San Luis.

