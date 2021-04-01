Liga MX: ‘Cruz Azul is not obsessed by the record of victories’ affirms ‘Shaggy’ Martínez

The Cruz Azul Machine is in the middle part of its preparation training, to face the match corresponding to matchday 13 of Liga MX in the present Closing tournament 2021 as a visitor to the Ciudad Juárez Braves.

In a press videoconference at the Noria facilities, defender José Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez confessed that the squad is going step by step to achieve the club’s goals and that they are not obsessed by the record of consecutive victories.

“It was possible to match a brand but it is not an obsession, it is a day job, to go step by step as we have been working, it is the strength we have, to work day by day,” he declared.

After achieving the Mexican team sub 23 in it Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament, the Mexican defender took the opportunity to congratulate the teammates who were part of that title with El Tri.

“We are proud of the way our teammates represented us in the national team, also in the U-23. Although we know that the most important thing is the title in this institution,” he said.

The Cruz Azul Machine exposes its streak of 10 consecutive victories and the general leadership in the current Clausura 2021 tournament in Liga MX by visiting the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium to face the Braves of Ciudad Juárez.