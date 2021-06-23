Liga Mx: Cruz Azul is not for sale; Cooperative denies financial crisis

The Cooperativa de La Cruz Azul put an end to all the rumors that claimed that the Cruz Azul soccer team could be sold due to a financial crisis that supposedly prevails in the cement institution, ensuring that neither the sale of the team is a viable option and denying any economic problems in your organization.

The rumor had emerged a few days ago, as a journalistic source assured that Cruz Azul could be acquired by a brother of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The time of austerity in Cruz Azul has given rise to multiple rumors of an economic crisis, but everything seems to indicate that it is only a budget adjustment because they are ‘cleaning’ the finances inherited from the previous administration.

To the Cooperative Members, our fans and the media:

Given the recent and inexplicable rumor, without foundation, about the alleged sale of Cruz Azul Futbol Club, we inform you that our team IS NOT, NOR WILL IT BE FOR SALE.

We know that our recent championship is a social phenomenon of great impact, which is why speculation and opportunities arise that seem to be only the object of idle entertainment.

Cooperativa La Cruz Azul is in good financial health and, today more than ever, Cruz Azul is a symbol of Mexico that is obviously not for sale and that, on the contrary, will still have many stories and titles to celebrate.

