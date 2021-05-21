Liga MX: Cruz Azul is already working on the renewal of two figures

Although they continue to fight for the Clausura 2021 title, the Cruz Azul Machine is already working on the renewal of several of its figures who end their contracts in the coming months, such as José de Jesús Corona and Pablo Aguilar.

In an interview for W Deportes, Álvaro Dávila, president of Cruz Azul, assured that they are already in talks with Corona and Aguilar to continue in the club, since they have already shown their desire to stay.

In addition, Dávila commented that an agreement had already been reached with Orbelín Pineda to continue with the Machine, since the Guerrero finished his contract with the club at the end of the year and there was talk that he could remain as a free agent.

“The wish of the board is that they stay. I am sure that we will reach a good agreement as we did with Orbelín “

Álvaro Dávila also spoke about what happened in the match against Pachuca, noting that, although they are not happy with the first leg, the objective remains the same and is to reach the final to fight for the title.

“The past cannot be remedied. If in this match against Pachuca we are not happy, we are worse against Toluca. Players want to be champions “

