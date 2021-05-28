Liga MX: Cruz Azul hits first and takes the advantage of Azteca against Santos in the final

The Cruz Azul Machine and Los Guerreros del Santos played the first leg final of the 2021 Guardians of the MX League and the Machine managed to take advantage, so it is 90 minutes away from breaking the 23-year-old malaria without lifting a League title.

With a goal from Luis Romo, Cruz Azul is ahead on the scoreboard and it is Santos who must go to Azteca to propose and seek the tying goal.

Also read: Thalía is ‘Warrior’; The singer sends a message to Santos Laguna prior to the final vs Cruz Azul

Without the away goal rule, Santos Laguna goes for a goal to tie the global scoreboard and Cruz Azul to take care of it and increase its advantage so as not to ‘cross it’.

Thus, Cruz Azul is only 90 minutes away from achieving the title and although it has already been 5 minutes away from the title, the fans have never been so excited and with full faith.

The return match will be on Sunday, May 30 at the Azteca Stadium at 8:15 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content