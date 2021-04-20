Liga MX: Cruz Azul has not validated the purchase option for Ignacio Rivero

Ignacio Rivero It has become one of the most important elements of the Cruz Azul Machine since its arrival from the Tijuana Xolos, however, the celestial team has not yet validated the option to purchase the Uruguayan midfielder.

According to information from Violeta Alva, Ignacio Palou, sports director of the border team, revealed at a press conference that the Machine still does not close the pass “Nacho” Rivero, movement for which they have until the end of the Closing Tournament 2021.

Also read: Liga MX: Robert Dante Siboldi feels more prepared to take on the challenge in Xolos de Tijuana

“Ignacio Palou, Tijuana sports director, reported that Cruz Azul has not validated the purchase option for Ignacio Rivero and they have until the end of the season to carry it out.”

#Xolos # CruzAzul Ignacio Palou, Tijuana sports director, reported that Cruz Azul has not validated the purchase option for Ignacio Rivero and they have until the end of the season to carry it out. pic.twitter.com/KlIVRIcVoM – Violeta Alva (@Viioletitta) April 19, 2021

So far this tournament, “Nacho” Rivero has played a total of 793 minutes in 11 games, in which he has two assists, this despite missing four games due to injury.

In the Apertura 2020, his first tournament with the Machine, Rivero played 15 of 17 games in the regular season, in addition to starting the four Liguilla games that the sky blue team played.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: