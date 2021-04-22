Liga MX: Cruz Azul has his feet on the ground and does not underestimate anyone, says Walter Montoya

The attacker from Cruz Azul, Walter Montoya assured that the Machine has to be cautious in pending matches, before Athletic San Luis Y Xolos from Tijuana, last two rivals facing the Liguilla del Clausura 2021.

The first meeting will be against the Potosinos who are in the penultimate place of the General TableHowever, Montoya admitted that they do not underestimate the opponent and will face him with respect.

“We must not underestimate anyone. I think we are doing well because we never devalued any rival, we always have respect for the rival and this is not going to be the exception. The truth is that we are going to take it seriously as it happened with the team of Haiti (Arcahaie), as happened with all the teams, with the same seriousness we are going to face this match, “said the Argentine.

"Other technicians have passed that only touch your back with their hand and let you know that everything is fine and it was not like that, Juan is a great coach."

Walter Montoya assured that Cruz Azul is focused on working to the maximum according to what coach Juan Reynoso requests.

“Pressure for nothing. We are very calm, we are working, the team is very well, it is the only solution and prepare for what comes with great humility as we have been doing, not deviate to the other side and focus only on ourselves,” he said.

