Liga MX: Cruz Azul has already defined the future of Juan Reynoso in La Maquina

The good performance shown by La Maquina de Cruz Azul in the hands of Juan Reynoso the fans and managers of the celestial team are delighted, who are already planning a renewal of their contract, hoping to extend it for two or more years, as they have the idea of ​​establishing a long-term project with the Peruvian as their coach.

Blue Cross He endured an uncertain start in the Clausura 2021 with the ‘debutant’ Juan Reynoso, who lost his first two games, causing suspicion in most of the sky-blue fans, who questioned the ability of the South American.

The patience of the board paid off quickly, because now Cruz Azul is close to attaining its thirteenth consecutive victory in the tournament, achieving a historical record in the MX League, so in La Noria they have already notified Reynoso that the clause of renewal will be executed this summer, ensuring their permanence in the team for the next six months (Opening 2021), in addition to seeking to extend their stay for 2 or more years

In an interview for ESPN, the Executive President of Cruz Azul, Álavaro Dávila, revealed that Reynoso’s contract is signed for one year, but certain objectives and achievements were reviewed at the end of the first tournament to confirm its continuity, so in La Maquina there is no doubt, the Peruvian has gained continuity on the blue bench and they have made it known to him.

“Juan already knows that continuity has been gained and we hope that it is not because of one more tournament, but we can do a project, that is our idea, to plan at least two years in sports in all aspects of the institution, in sports in the administration In everything, commercial, in short, we must plan a project for two years. Continuity is assured for me from now on, “commented the manager.

On the continuity of Jaime Ordiales as sports director, Dávila assured that the celestial manager will continue in the position, denying that he does not have a good relationship with him, in addition to anticipating that they are already planning the next tournament together.

“We are working together, we are trying to plan what will follow after this season and here is a very large institution that has a lot of demands, we need to be united and Jaime is part of this,” he said.

