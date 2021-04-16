Liga MX: Cruz Azul goes for an important achievement in the Clásico Joven vs Club América

The Cruz Azul Machine will be measured against the Eagles of Club América in the match of the 15th day of Closing 2021 of the MX League in a new edition of the Young Classic, where those led by Juan Reynoso arrive packed for the game and will seek to achieve a new achievement in this already more than productive semester that La Noria’s have had.

Cruz Azul, who already defeated Chivas and Pumas in the current Clausura 2021, will also seek to do the same against América and thus close a championship where he would be able to beat the ‘big three’ of Liga MX, something that had not happened since the year 2014, where he defeated all three.

For this meeting, Cruz Azul arrives as the general leader of the competition with 36 points, after adding its 12 victories in a row in the Clausura 2021, while América comes as second place in the general table with 34 units, arriving in a moment very differently than the other two so-called ‘big’.

While América has been regular and constant, Chivas and Pumas have been submerged in the lower part of the table almost the entire tournament and in the same way Cruz Azul suffered to beat them, since in both games I can only win them by the minimum and in the case of Pumas it was until the last minutes where he scored the win.

For now, it is expected that Cruz Azul will have an extremely difficult game against an America that has come from defeating Tigres in a categorical way and that will seek its eighth consecutive victory at the Azteca Stadium in the current Clausura 2021, that is, it has won all its matches played at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

