Liga MX: Cruz Azul fans perform spectacular reception to the team prior to the game (VIDEO)

The Cruz Azul Machine has unleashed madness in the minutes before the celebration of the second leg of the final in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in the monumental Aztec stadium against Santos Laguna.

Through Twitter from the middle ‘W Sports‘, they released the video where thousands of fans are shown in the surroundings of the building encouraging the team on their arrival to face the game back.

Read also: Liga MX: Fernando Navarro, the reinforcement that the Cruz Azul fans want for the 2021 Apertura

It should be remembered that the Cruz Azul Machine with any victory or tie on the scoreboard would give them the first Liga MX title in more than 23 years and the ninth in the history of the institution in Mexican soccer.

PURA FIESTA! Thus the atmosphere of the celestial fans outside the Azteca Stadium. #LiguillaW @ chato_jc ⏰ 07:00 PM

96.9 FM and 730 AM

APP W RADIO and W SPORTS pic.twitter.com/1SrYM31Awe – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) May 31, 2021

While Santos Laguna needs the victory by two goals or more to lift the club’s seventh championship and in the short tournaments, to equal the mark of the Red Devils of Toluca as the top winners in that span.

Read also: Club Tigres vs Chivas: Probable lineups for the second leg in the final of Liga MX Femenil

WE ARRIVED. pic.twitter.com/M9LmZsgL1W – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) May 31, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Cruz Azul Liga MX Santos Laguna Liguilla