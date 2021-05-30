Liga MX: Cruz Azul fans make themselves felt prior to the second leg vs Santos (VIDEO)

As it has been throughout the league in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, the fans of the Cruz Azul Machine have been felt in the hours before the second leg of the final against Santos Laguna.

Through the social networks of the medium ‘Basketball court‘, released the images and video showing hundreds of fans outside the concentration hotel encouraging the players prior to the last 90 minutes of the series against the Warriors.

Read also: Cruz Azul vs Santos: Sergio Dipp launches a letter to Juan Reynoso prior to the return final

“Let’s sing! The fans of Cruz Azul giving their full support to the team,” they wrote.

Let’s sing!

The fans of @CruzAzul giving all the support to the team. @ CruzAzul vs. @ClubSantos #Final # Guardianes2021 @FZapataCANCHA pic.twitter.com/nkag8ZMH8M – CANCHA (@reformacancha) May 30, 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to break the 23 and a half year drought of not being able to lift the Liga MX title; while Santos Laguna wants to match the Red Devils of Toluca as the clubs with the most trophies won in the history of short tournaments.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Julio César Chávez shows his support for the Machine with a message to Juan Reynoso

Focused on the Vuelta. # Break it pic.twitter.com/LaTkUfG28z – CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) May 29, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our

other content

Cruz Azul Liga MX Santos Laguna Liguilla Clausura 2021