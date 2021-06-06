Liga MX: Cruz Azul fans are noticed at the polls in the 2021 elections in Mexico

Cruz Azul fans inside the MX League, were felt inside the voting booths in these elections 2021 in Mexico, marking their ballots with the name of their team or the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso.

This June 6, most of the country is in political elections, in search of meeting the new governors, municipal presidents and deputies, in the different states of the country, without forgetting the recent Machine Championship.

On social networks, some ballots marked with the champion Cruz Azul have circulated, while others point to Juan Reynoso after giving them the title, as a ballot from the federal council appeared for the 15th district of Orizaba, Veracruz.

Another of these cases that have arisen apart from Cruz Azul fans is a ballot to elect governor of the state of Nuevo León, where a Tigres fan wrote the name of goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán.

