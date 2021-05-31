Liga MX: Cruz Azul ‘doubts’ in the renewal of Juan Reynoso and could lose him

Champion in his first tournament with La Maquina de Cruz Azul and breaking a drought of more than 23 years without a Liga MX title, the celestial board will soon have to resolve the renewal of Juan Reynoso, which has six months remaining and they have not yet agreed on the terms to stamp the signature.

Although Alvaro Davila He already stated that Reynoso has earned the renewal, the board has not formally closed an agreement with the Peruvian, who would have the intention of securing a long contract with the celestial entity.

According to information revealed by ESPN journalist Miguel Ángel Briseño, the Cruz Azul board of directors has put off the issue of Juan Reynoso’s contract renewal, which should be a priority for La Maquina after the great season signed by the Peruvian, now more than ever, after winning the championship.

We are going to renew it “: Álvaro Dávila confirms the renewal of Juan Reynoso as DT of Cruz Azul

The source notes that the indecision of the celestial directive could be costly, since the Peruvian National Team ends its working relationship with technical director Ricardo Gareca, so they could put their eyes on the legend of the Inca painting, Juan Reynoso, which it would be very tempting for the celestial strategist.

Why open the door to the DT who gave you what you wanted so much to be upset? And even more so when Ricardo Gareca’s contract with Peru ends with the Conmebol Qualifier, or the World Cup, if he qualifies. Juan Reynoso is an automatic candidate to take that Selection.

