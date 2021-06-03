Liga MX: Cruz Azul dominates the ideal eleven of the Clausura 2021

The 2021 Clausura Tournament came to an end and Liga MX chose the best players to put together the ideal eleven of the season, which ended up being led by Cruz Azul, who was crowned champion after 23 years.

Through its social networks, Liga MX published the eleven in which four players of the Machine appear: Jesús Corona, Pablo Aguilar, Luis Romo and Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodrígez. In addition, Juan Reynoso appears as the coach of the season.

The teams that follow the Machine with the most players in the ideal eleven are Santos Laguna, runner-up of the Clausura 2021, and the Red Devils of Toluca, who were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Machine.

Mateus Doria and Fernando Gorriarán appear for Laguneros, while Chorizo ​​Power includes Rubens Sambueza and Pedro Alexis Canelo, scorer of the campaign.

The ideal eleven is completed by Salvador Reyes from Puebla, Kevin Álvarez from Pachuca and Álvaro Fidalgo from América.

