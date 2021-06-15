Liga MX: Cruz Azul dominated in networks at the international level after the Clausura 2021 title

The Cruz Azul Machine not only prevailed on the field in this 2021 Clausura Tournament, as the celestial ones also surpassed the other Liga MX teams on social networks, being one of the teams with the most interactions throughout the continent.

According to the Forbes report made with data from Samba Digital, the group that directs Juan Reynoso It was the second with the most interactions on Facebook in all of Latin America, with 7.62 million interactions in the month of May, being surpassed only by Sao Paulo (8.25 M) and well above the other teams on the list.

Also read: Liga MX: Club América tries to retain Óscar Jiménez for the 2021 Apertura

In the Top 10 of this social network, the Águilas del América also appear in place number 6, with 2.88 million interactions, and the Chivas del Guadalajara in place 10, with 1.47 million.

Monthly club interactions in Latin America



Source: Forbes

Regarding Twitter, the Machine is the only team in Liga MX that managed to enter the Top 10, as it has 1.79 million interactions on this network, ranking number 8.

Finally, Cruz Azul failed to enter the Top 10 interactions on Instagram, being displaced by Fluminense, which ended the month with 5.66 million interactions, for 5.61 million from La Machine.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: