Liga MX: Cruz Azul does not “nail” with record of victories assures Juan Reynoso’s assistant

The technical assistant of Juan Reynoso, Joaquin Velazquez He assured that the Cruz Azul players have no pressure after having reached 12 consecutive victories after beating Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara by the minimum, since the important thing is to lift the ninth.

The technical assistant went to the press conference because Juan Reynoso was expelled after claiming Marco Antonio Ortiz, who did not score a penalty for an alleged foul on Orbelín Pineda.

Also read: Karol G shocks his fans with ‘spicy’ photo session on the beach

“We are not busy on the streak issue. We deal with party guidelines. Every week we have worked like this. The boys respect him. It is the same team with the same job. We have taken the victories thanks to the quality of the players. The streak does not generate pressure, “he mentioned.

“We have the thorn to win the title, that is our main objective. We hope things remain the same, “he added.

“It is not easy to reach 12 consecutive victories. There is still a long way to go for what this team wants, which is to win the title. You work with a lot of professionalism ”, he explained.

Joaquín Velázquez highlighted the great moment that Jonathan Rodríguez is going through, who, with seven goals, fights for the double individual scoring championship of Liga MX.

“It leaves us happy. He’s having a good time and I think he can improve even a little more. We have high quality players. The important thing is that we do not stop generating options, “he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content