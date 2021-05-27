Liga MX: Cruz Azul dedicates an emotional message to Roberto “Piojo” Alvarado

The Cruz Azul Machine suffered a last minute loss for the first leg of the final of the Closing 2021, before Santos Laguna, since Roberto “the Louse” Alvarado He suffered the loss of the baby his partner Dayana was expecting.

After this news came to light, the Machine dedicated an emotional message to “Piojo” Alvarado and his family after this hard loss, showing their support in these difficult times.

“Everyone in this Azul family is with you, Dayana and Roberto. Much strength. “

Cruz Azul will face Santos Laguna on Thursday, May 27 at the TSM Corona Stadium, for the first leg of the final. The return will be next Sunday 30 at the Azteca Stadium, where Alvarado could reappear.

