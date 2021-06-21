Liga MX: Cruz Azul could disappear if the Cooperative decides to sell the team

The possible Cruz Azul Fútbol Club is somewhat complicated by belonging to a Cooperative, where all the members are owners of the team, so it would have to be resolved in an Assembly before making a final decision, in addition to the new The cooperative’s administration has given no indication of wanting to ‘get rid’ of the team.

However, if the cooperative members decided to detach themselves from the ‘burden’ that the administration of the soccer team entails, determining to put it up for sale, the name of Cruz Azul could disappear suddenly in Mexican Soccer.

Marketing experts had already analyzed this possibility a year ago, when the legal problems of Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas began to tarnish the history of the celestial club.

At that time there was speculation about the possible sale of the soccer team, a situation that would leave a problem to be solved for the possible new owners, since since it no longer belonged to the Cruz Azul Cooperative, the name as such could disappear, since the cement company would have to pay the new owners for a ‘sponsorship’, or, the cooperative members themselves could claim the use of the brand without their consent.

Does the Cooperative seek the sale of the equipment?

The rumor of a possible sale resurfaced in early June 2021, when a journalistic source assured that tax authorities could take possession of the equipment and sell it in order to correct a debt left by the previous administration, a situation that was denied by the new managers, who They claimed to be up to date with the payments of that same debt, according to information compiled by ESPN.

In 2020, in an interview for ESPN, Rodrigo López Jurado, an expert in sports marketing and advertising, assured that Cruz Azul is not an attractive soccer club to invest in, since they do not have a stadium or their own sports city like other clubs in the Liga MX, in addition to causing internal legal problems.

