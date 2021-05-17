Liga MX: Cruz Azul, Club Pachuca and Santos Laguna lead the ideal XI of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021

After an exciting quarter-final, the MX League revealed the ideal XI of the phase on their social networks, highlighting the presence of the Club Pachuca, who despite losing the game, achieved his pass to Semifinals. Nor can the comeback of Blue Cross, who has three elements.

In goal is Óscar Ustari, who denied America the chance to advance after a great save near the end. In defense, with a line of four, Orrantia on the right and his teammate Matheus Doria in the center. The defensive line is completed by Pablo Aguilar and Erick Aguirre.

The midfield is made up of Ronaldo Prieto, who scored the goal that gave the pass to Santos Laguna. In the center are Luis Romo and Erick Sánchez, while Gustavo Ferrareis is on the left wing.

PACHUCA ADVANCED TO THE C2021 SEMIFINALS !!

THEY ELIMINATED AMERICA IN A SERIES FULL OF EMOTIONS !!

THE TUZOS WILL CONTINUE IN THE FIGHT FOR THE TITLE !!

THOSE FROM SOLARI LEFT EVERYTHING, BUT IT DIDN’T REACH THEM !! @Tuzos pic.twitter.com/ZersLlFeeN – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 17, 2021

The attack is one of those that many teams would like to have. Jonathan Rodríguez and Roger Martínez, two fast, technical players with a great shot, who shone with their team in the Quarterfinals.