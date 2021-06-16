Liga MX: Cruz Azul close to closing the renewal of Pablo Aguilar

The Cruz Azul Machine would be very close to closing the renewal of Paraguayan defender Pablo Aguilar towards the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League After being crowned champion of the Clausura 2021, the Guarani defender being a fundamental element for those led by Juan Reynoso to be the best defense of the tournament.

According to information revealed by ESPN, Pablo Aguilar is still negotiating in the economic part with Cruz Azul, but it would be little time for both parties to reach a definitive agreement for the Paraguayan to stamp his signature and make his renewal issue official. .

As detailed in the information, Aguilar’s agreement with Cruz Azul would initially be for one year, until June 30, 2022, always with an option to extend that contract depending on the player’s performance.

It should be noted that Pablo Aguilar managed to recover from a significant knee injury at the beginning of 2020 and at 34 years of age, he was able to rebuild and become a vital player in Juan Reynoso’s team that in the end managed to become champion of the Clausura 2021 by defeating Santos Laguna in the grand finale.

Pablo Aguilar has played a total of 107 games with the Cruz Azul shirt where he has scored 11 goals and has given an assist and has already become champion of the MX League with La Maquina, Club América and the Xolos de Tijuana.

