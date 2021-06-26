Liga MX: Cruz Azul changes its shield for pride month and its fans go crazy

The current champion of Liga MX, Blue Cross joined to National Pride Day gay, which will be commemorated on Monday, June 28, for which the celestial ones changed their shield to show their support for sexual diversity.

Through his official Twitter account, Cruz Azul changed his profile photo in which the machine’s shield can be seen with the colors alluding to the LGBT community.

Similarly, the women’s team of Blue Cross showed the modifications with the same purpose, situations that have been taken by fans in different ways, some supporting the movement and others showing their lack of respect for the community.

It should be remembered that throughout the week, UEFA was immersed in controversy by not allowing the Allianz Arena to be illuminated with LGBT colors in the duel between Germany and Hungary at Euro 2020, a situation that caused annoyance among fans .

