Liga MX: Cruz Azul Champion of the Clausura 2021 shirts circulate

Blue Cross and Santos Laguna are 90 minutes away from defining who will be the champion of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX and although La Maquinaria Cementera has the advantage on the scoreboard after the 0-1 achieved in its visit to the TSM of the Lagunera region, the title is far from being sentenced in favor of the celestial ones.

Despite this, the confidence of the celestial fans to break with the malaria of 23 and a half years without a league title is total, and to show this, the Photographs that begin to circulate on social networks, as the celestial fans already have prepared the commemorative championship t-shirts.

“Cruz Azul Champion. Guardians 2021 ”, can be read on the shirts, which include the shield with the eight stars and the famous ‘ninth’ all over the top and in gold.

Photo @fuckary

Everything indicates that these garments are not part of the official clothing of the club, which must have these commemorative shirts prepared, in case the desired title is obtained.

Cruz Azul is close to achieving its second championship in the last 41 years, the first at the Azteca Stadium, a venue to which they recently returned after several years at the Azul Stadium, today inhabited by Atlante.

